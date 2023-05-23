Finolex Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,141.06 crore, down 28.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,141.06 crore in March 2023 down 28.44% from Rs. 1,594.57 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 166.50 crore in March 2023 down 66.37% from Rs. 495.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 246.63 crore in March 2023 down 14.78% from Rs. 289.42 crore in March 2022.

Finolex Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.98 in March 2022.

Finolex Ind shares closed at 190.90 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.78% returns over the last 6 months and 27.78% over the last 12 months.