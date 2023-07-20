Finolex Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,179.17 crore, down 0.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,179.17 crore in June 2023 down 0.89% from Rs. 1,189.81 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.33 crore in June 2023 up 16.24% from Rs. 99.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.73 crore in June 2023 up 27.65% from Rs. 150.98 crore in June 2022.

Finolex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.60 in June 2022.

Finolex Ind shares closed at 180.85 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.60% returns over the last 6 months and 32.10% over the last 12 months.