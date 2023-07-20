English
    Finolex Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,179.17 crore, down 0.89% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Finolex Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,179.17 crore in June 2023 down 0.89% from Rs. 1,189.81 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.33 crore in June 2023 up 16.24% from Rs. 99.22 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.73 crore in June 2023 up 27.65% from Rs. 150.98 crore in June 2022.

    Finolex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.60 in June 2022.

    Finolex Ind shares closed at 180.85 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.60% returns over the last 6 months and 32.10% over the last 12 months.

    Finolex Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,179.171,141.061,189.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,179.171,141.061,189.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials676.10735.93857.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.365.384.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks99.03-82.12-61.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost51.8847.9651.06
    Depreciation34.3923.8021.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses194.33216.48212.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax118.08193.63104.57
    Other Income40.2629.2025.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax158.34222.83129.64
    Interest9.026.4611.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax149.32216.37118.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax149.32216.37118.31
    Tax41.5663.3217.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities107.76153.05100.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period107.76153.05100.61
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates7.5713.45-1.39
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates115.33166.5099.22
    Equity Share Capital123.67123.67124.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.862.681.60
    Diluted EPS1.862.681.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.862.681.60
    Diluted EPS1.862.681.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 20, 2023 09:46 am

