Finolex Ind Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 965.72 crore, up 71.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 965.72 crore in June 2021 up 71.81% from Rs. 562.07 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 145.52 crore in June 2021 up 156.56% from Rs. 56.72 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 224.86 crore in June 2021 up 132.87% from Rs. 96.56 crore in June 2020.

Finolex Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.35 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.57 in June 2020.

Finolex Ind shares closed at 176.15 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.03% returns over the last 6 months and 90.62% over the last 12 months.