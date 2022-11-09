 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Finolex Cables Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,090.83 crore, up 16.92% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Finolex Cables are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,090.83 crore in September 2022 up 16.92% from Rs. 932.98 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.72 crore in September 2022 down 8.69% from Rs. 149.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 199.05 crore in September 2022 down 8.4% from Rs. 217.31 crore in September 2021.

Finolex Cables EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.79 in September 2021.

Finolex Cables shares closed at 531.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.89% returns over the last 6 months and 7.97% over the last 12 months.

Finolex Cables
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,090.83 1,015.65 932.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,090.83 1,015.65 932.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 743.90 871.76 611.91
Purchase of Traded Goods 20.47 24.42 22.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 121.74 -93.88 80.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.48 40.77 37.84
Depreciation 10.69 9.37 9.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 71.36 58.91 60.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.19 104.30 109.66
Other Income 106.17 17.16 97.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 188.36 121.46 207.38
Interest 0.13 0.13 0.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 188.23 121.33 207.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 188.23 121.33 207.23
Tax 51.51 25.76 57.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 136.72 95.57 149.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 136.72 95.57 149.73
Equity Share Capital 30.59 30.59 30.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.94 6.25 9.79
Diluted EPS 8.94 6.25 9.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.94 6.25 9.79
Diluted EPS 8.94 6.25 9.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:43 pm
