    Finolex Cables Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,090.83 crore, up 16.92% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Finolex Cables are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,090.83 crore in September 2022 up 16.92% from Rs. 932.98 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.72 crore in September 2022 down 8.69% from Rs. 149.73 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 199.05 crore in September 2022 down 8.4% from Rs. 217.31 crore in September 2021.

    Finolex Cables EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.79 in September 2021.

    Finolex Cables shares closed at 531.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.89% returns over the last 6 months and 7.97% over the last 12 months.

    Finolex Cables
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,090.831,015.65932.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,090.831,015.65932.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials743.90871.76611.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.4724.4222.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks121.74-93.8880.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.4840.7737.84
    Depreciation10.699.379.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses71.3658.9160.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.19104.30109.66
    Other Income106.1717.1697.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax188.36121.46207.38
    Interest0.130.130.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax188.23121.33207.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax188.23121.33207.23
    Tax51.5125.7657.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities136.7295.57149.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period136.7295.57149.73
    Equity Share Capital30.5930.5930.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.946.259.79
    Diluted EPS8.946.259.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.946.259.79
    Diluted EPS8.946.259.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:43 pm