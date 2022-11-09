Finolex Cables Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,090.83 crore, up 16.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,090.83 crore in September 2022 up 16.92% from Rs. 932.98 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.72 crore in September 2022 down 8.69% from Rs. 149.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 199.05 crore in September 2022 down 8.4% from Rs. 217.31 crore in September 2021.

Finolex Cables EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.79 in September 2021.

Finolex Cables shares closed at 531.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.89% returns over the last 6 months and 7.97% over the last 12 months.