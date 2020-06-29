Finolex Cables Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 651.44 crore, down 20.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 651.44 crore in March 2020 down 20.85% from Rs. 823.08 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.16 crore in March 2020 up 38% from Rs. 84.90 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.80 crore in March 2020 down 2.97% from Rs. 150.26 crore in March 2019.

Finolex Cables EPS has increased to Rs. 7.66 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.55 in March 2019.

Finolex Cables shares closed at 298.35 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -16.41% returns over the last 6 months and -32.85% over the last 12 months.