    Finolex Cables Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,204.25 crore, up 18.57% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 12:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Finolex Cables are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,204.25 crore in June 2023 up 18.57% from Rs. 1,015.65 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 132.24 crore in June 2023 up 38.37% from Rs. 95.57 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 183.21 crore in June 2023 up 40.04% from Rs. 130.83 crore in June 2022.

    Finolex Cables EPS has increased to Rs. 8.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.25 in June 2022.

    Finolex Cables shares closed at 1,088.60 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 93.07% returns over the last 6 months and 153.84% over the last 12 months.

    Finolex Cables
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,204.251,224.321,015.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,204.251,224.321,015.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials883.29939.24871.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.5517.8824.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks49.166.29-93.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.6639.2940.77
    Depreciation10.5015.149.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses67.1973.9158.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax133.90132.57104.30
    Other Income38.8141.8217.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax172.71174.39121.46
    Interest0.290.850.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax172.42173.54121.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax172.42173.54121.33
    Tax40.1838.9625.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities132.24134.5895.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period132.24134.5895.57
    Equity Share Capital30.5930.5930.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.658.806.25
    Diluted EPS8.658.806.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.658.806.25
    Diluted EPS8.658.806.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 12:22 pm

