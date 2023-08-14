Finolex Cables Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,204.25 crore, up 18.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,204.25 crore in June 2023 up 18.57% from Rs. 1,015.65 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 132.24 crore in June 2023 up 38.37% from Rs. 95.57 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 183.21 crore in June 2023 up 40.04% from Rs. 130.83 crore in June 2022.

Finolex Cables EPS has increased to Rs. 8.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.25 in June 2022.

Finolex Cables shares closed at 1,088.60 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 93.07% returns over the last 6 months and 153.84% over the last 12 months.