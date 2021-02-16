Finolex Cables Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 830.23 crore, up 18.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 830.23 crore in December 2020 up 18.21% from Rs. 702.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.75 crore in December 2020 up 2.63% from Rs. 80.63 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 125.36 crore in December 2020 up 5.42% from Rs. 118.91 crore in December 2019.

Finolex Cables EPS has increased to Rs. 5.41 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.27 in December 2019.

Finolex Cables shares closed at 385.60 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.32% returns over the last 6 months and 3.94% over the last 12 months.