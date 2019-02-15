Finolex Cables Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 749.56 crore, up 14.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 749.56 crore in December 2018 up 14.13% from Rs. 656.78 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.94 crore in December 2018 up 1.43% from Rs. 74.87 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.93 crore in December 2018 up 11.26% from Rs. 115.88 crore in December 2017.

Finolex Cables EPS has increased to Rs. 4.97 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.90 in December 2017.

Finolex Cables shares closed at 377.20 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.57% returns over the last 6 months and -46.44% over the last 12 months.