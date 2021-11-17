Finolex Cables Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 932.98 crore, up 45.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 932.98 crore in September 2021 up 45.91% from Rs. 639.41 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 144.77 crore in September 2021 up 41.39% from Rs. 102.39 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.92 crore in September 2021 up 23.22% from Rs. 111.12 crore in September 2020.

Finolex Cables EPS has increased to Rs. 9.47 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.69 in September 2020.

Finolex Cables shares closed at 587.85 on November 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.00% returns over the last 6 months and 112.37% over the last 12 months.