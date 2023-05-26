Finolex Cables Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,224.32 crore, up 3.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,224.32 crore in March 2023 up 3.16% from Rs. 1,186.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 175.00 crore in March 2023 down 22.04% from Rs. 224.47 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.51 crore in March 2023 up 33.9% from Rs. 140.04 crore in March 2022.

Finolex Cables EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.68 in March 2022.

Finolex Cables shares closed at 841.05 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 48.53% returns over the last 6 months and 140.92% over the last 12 months.