    Finolex Cables Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,224.32 crore, up 3.16% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 05:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Finolex Cables are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,224.32 crore in March 2023 up 3.16% from Rs. 1,186.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 175.00 crore in March 2023 down 22.04% from Rs. 224.47 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.51 crore in March 2023 up 33.9% from Rs. 140.04 crore in March 2022.

    Finolex Cables EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.68 in March 2022.

    Finolex Cables shares closed at 841.05 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 48.53% returns over the last 6 months and 140.92% over the last 12 months.

    Finolex Cables
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,224.321,150.311,186.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,224.321,150.311,186.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials939.24904.42876.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.8815.8224.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.29-27.5859.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.2942.1333.16
    Depreciation15.1411.208.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses75.9369.6372.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax130.55134.69111.11
    Other Income41.8232.9819.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax172.37167.67131.06
    Interest0.850.131.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax171.52167.54129.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax171.52167.54129.92
    Tax52.7634.5662.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities118.76132.9867.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period118.76132.9867.60
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates56.2421.33156.87
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates175.00154.31224.47
    Equity Share Capital30.5930.5930.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.4410.0914.68
    Diluted EPS11.4410.0914.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.4410.0914.68
    Diluted EPS11.4410.0914.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 26, 2023 04:55 pm