Finolex Cables Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,204.25 crore, up 18.57% Y-o-Y

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Finolex Cables are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,204.25 crore in June 2023 up 18.57% from Rs. 1,015.65 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 160.43 crore in June 2023 up 34.14% from Rs. 119.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 185.31 crore in June 2023 up 35.97% from Rs. 136.29 crore in June 2022.

    Finolex Cables EPS has increased to Rs. 10.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.82 in June 2022.

    Finolex Cables shares closed at 1,088.25 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 92.51% returns over the last 6 months and 153.52% over the last 12 months.

    Finolex Cables
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,204.251,224.321,015.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,204.251,224.321,015.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials883.29939.24871.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.5517.8824.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks49.166.29-93.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.6639.2940.77
    Depreciation10.5015.149.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses65.0975.9353.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax136.00130.55109.76
    Other Income38.8141.8217.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax174.81172.37126.92
    Interest0.290.850.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax174.52171.52126.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax174.52171.52126.79
    Tax49.5852.7633.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities124.94118.7692.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period124.94118.7692.94
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates35.4956.2426.66
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates160.43175.00119.60
    Equity Share Capital30.5930.5930.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.4911.447.82
    Diluted EPS10.4911.447.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.4911.447.82
    Diluted EPS10.4911.447.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:00 pm

