 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Finolex Cables Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,150.31 crore, up 18.23% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 10:53 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Finolex Cables are:Net Sales at Rs 1,150.31 crore in December 2022 up 18.23% from Rs. 972.95 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 154.31 crore in December 2022 up 7.91% from Rs. 143.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.87 crore in December 2022 up 30.47% from Rs. 137.10 crore in December 2021.
Finolex Cables EPS has increased to Rs. 10.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.35 in December 2021. Finolex Cables shares closed at 548.10 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.63% returns over the last 6 months and 9.62% over the last 12 months.
Finolex Cables
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,150.311,090.83972.95
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,150.311,090.83972.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials904.42743.90769.75
Purchase of Traded Goods15.8220.4725.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-27.58121.74-31.25
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost42.1340.4839.95
Depreciation11.2010.6910.05
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses69.6365.5950.91
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax134.6987.96108.46
Other Income32.9825.7818.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax167.67113.74127.05
Interest0.130.130.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax167.54113.61126.96
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax167.54113.61126.96
Tax34.5624.0036.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities132.9889.6190.60
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period132.9889.6190.60
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates21.33-34.2452.40
Net P/L After M.I & Associates154.3155.37143.00
Equity Share Capital30.5930.5930.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.093.629.35
Diluted EPS10.093.629.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.093.629.35
Diluted EPS10.093.629.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cables - Telephone #Earnings First-Cut #Finolex Cables #Results
first published: Feb 9, 2023 10:44 pm