Finolex Cables Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,150.31 crore, up 18.23% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,150.31 1,090.83 972.95 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,150.31 1,090.83 972.95 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 904.42 743.90 769.75 Purchase of Traded Goods 15.82 20.47 25.08 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -27.58 121.74 -31.25 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 42.13 40.48 39.95 Depreciation 11.20 10.69 10.05 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 69.63 65.59 50.91 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 134.69 87.96 108.46 Other Income 32.98 25.78 18.59 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 167.67 113.74 127.05 Interest 0.13 0.13 0.09 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 167.54 113.61 126.96 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 167.54 113.61 126.96 Tax 34.56 24.00 36.36 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 132.98 89.61 90.60 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 132.98 89.61 90.60 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 21.33 -34.24 52.40 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 154.31 55.37 143.00 Equity Share Capital 30.59 30.59 30.59 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.09 3.62 9.35 Diluted EPS 10.09 3.62 9.35 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.09 3.62 9.35 Diluted EPS 10.09 3.62 9.35 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited