Finolex Cables Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,150.31 crore, up 18.23% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 10:53 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Finolex Cables are:Net Sales at Rs 1,150.31 crore in December 2022 up 18.23% from Rs. 972.95 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 154.31 crore in December 2022 up 7.91% from Rs. 143.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.87 crore in December 2022 up 30.47% from Rs. 137.10 crore in December 2021.
Finolex Cables EPS has increased to Rs. 10.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.35 in December 2021.
|Finolex Cables shares closed at 548.10 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.63% returns over the last 6 months and 9.62% over the last 12 months.
|Finolex Cables
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,150.31
|1,090.83
|972.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,150.31
|1,090.83
|972.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|904.42
|743.90
|769.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|15.82
|20.47
|25.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-27.58
|121.74
|-31.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|42.13
|40.48
|39.95
|Depreciation
|11.20
|10.69
|10.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|69.63
|65.59
|50.91
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|134.69
|87.96
|108.46
|Other Income
|32.98
|25.78
|18.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|167.67
|113.74
|127.05
|Interest
|0.13
|0.13
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|167.54
|113.61
|126.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|167.54
|113.61
|126.96
|Tax
|34.56
|24.00
|36.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|132.98
|89.61
|90.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|132.98
|89.61
|90.60
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|21.33
|-34.24
|52.40
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|154.31
|55.37
|143.00
|Equity Share Capital
|30.59
|30.59
|30.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.09
|3.62
|9.35
|Diluted EPS
|10.09
|3.62
|9.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.09
|3.62
|9.35
|Diluted EPS
|10.09
|3.62
|9.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited