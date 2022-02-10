Finolex Cables Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 972.95 crore, up 17.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 972.95 crore in December 2021 up 17.19% from Rs. 830.23 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 143.00 crore in December 2021 down 2.71% from Rs. 146.99 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.10 crore in December 2021 up 7.23% from Rs. 127.86 crore in December 2020.

Finolex Cables EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.35 in December 2021 from Rs. 9.61 in December 2020.

Finolex Cables shares closed at 500.85 on February 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.07% returns over the last 6 months and 34.42% over the last 12 months.