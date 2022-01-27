MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • SBI

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    SBI
    Register Now!“Unlock Credit” Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Fino Payments Bank Q3 net profit doubles to Rs 14 crore

    It had posted net profit of Rs 6.52 crore in quarter ended December 2020.

    PTI
    January 27, 2022 / 10:17 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Fino Payments Bank (Fino Bank) on Thursday reported a 116 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 14.1 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 on the back of healthy income. It had posted net profit of Rs 6.52 crore in quarter ended December 2020.

    Revenue during the quarter grew by 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 275.16 crore on the back of a 75 per cent growth in subscription income, Fino Bank said in a release. Revenue from remittances grew 26 per cent y-o-y and 29 per cent sequentially in Q3 FY22.

    ALSO READ: Coforge Q3 results: Profit grows 51% YoY, revenue 39%; interim dividend of Rs 13 per share announced

    Rishi Gupta, CEO and managing director, said, "The third quarter is traditionally marked by festivities in India that leads to a surge in payment businesses like those of Fino Bank. Our consistent focus and execution excellence resulted in capitalising the festive spirit in Q3FY22." Fino Bank said its remittance or domestic money transfer (DMT) business regained pre-COVID levels in October.

    Fino Payments Bank is a fully-owned subsidiary of Fino Paytech, which is backed by marquee investors like ICICI Group, Blackstone, IFC, Intel and LIC, among others. Stock of Fino Bank closed 0.64 per cent up at Rs 392.70 apiece on BSE.
    PTI
    Tags: #Fino Payments Bank #Q3.net profit #Results
    first published: Jan 27, 2022 10:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.