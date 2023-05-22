English
    Finkurve Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.29 crore, down 36.26% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Finkurve Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.29 crore in March 2023 down 36.26% from Rs. 27.13 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2023 down 87.26% from Rs. 17.71 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.19 crore in March 2023 down 76.82% from Rs. 22.39 crore in March 2022.

    Finkurve Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.39 in March 2022.

    Finkurve Fin shares closed at 90.69 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 68.57% returns over the last 6 months and 88.94% over the last 12 months.

    Finkurve Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.2914.0627.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.2914.0627.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.440.440.60
    Depreciation0.160.130.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.736.404.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.967.0922.30
    Other Income0.060.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.037.0922.31
    Interest1.491.460.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.545.6321.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.545.6321.80
    Tax1.281.264.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.264.3717.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.264.3717.71
    Equity Share Capital12.6912.6912.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.180.341.39
    Diluted EPS0.180.341.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.180.341.39
    Diluted EPS0.180.341.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 22, 2023 09:15 am