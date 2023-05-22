Finkurve Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.29 crore, down 36.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.29 crore in March 2023 down 36.26% from Rs. 27.13 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2023 down 87.26% from Rs. 17.71 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.19 crore in March 2023 down 76.82% from Rs. 22.39 crore in March 2022.

Finkurve Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.39 in March 2022.

Finkurve Fin shares closed at 90.69 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 68.57% returns over the last 6 months and 88.94% over the last 12 months.