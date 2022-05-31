 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Finkurve Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.13 crore, up 337.94% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Finkurve Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 27.13 crore in March 2022 up 337.94% from Rs. 6.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.71 crore in March 2022 up 1382.97% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.39 crore in March 2022 up 578.48% from Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2021.

Finkurve Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2021.

Finkurve Fin shares closed at 55.05 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

Finkurve Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 27.13 5.67 6.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 27.13 5.67 6.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.60 0.61 0.54
Depreciation 0.08 0.08 0.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.15 3.78 2.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.30 1.20 3.31
Other Income 0.01 0.00 -0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.31 1.20 3.17
Interest 0.51 0.56 1.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.80 0.64 1.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.80 0.64 1.65
Tax 4.09 0.17 0.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.71 0.47 1.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.71 0.47 1.19
Equity Share Capital 12.69 12.69 12.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.39 0.04 0.09
Diluted EPS 1.39 0.04 0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.39 0.04 0.09
Diluted EPS 1.39 0.04 0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 01:11 pm
