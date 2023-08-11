Finkurve Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.99 crore, up 140.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.99 crore in June 2023 up 140.79% from Rs. 8.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2023 down 34.2% from Rs. 2.89 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.28 crore in June 2023 down 9.7% from Rs. 4.74 crore in June 2022.

Finkurve Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2022.

Finkurve Fin shares closed at 73.57 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.62% returns over the last 6 months and 26.19% over the last 12 months.