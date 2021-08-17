Finkurve Fin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.62 crore, down 12.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Finkurve Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.62 crore in June 2021 down 12.22% from Rs. 5.26 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2021 up 8.04% from Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2021 down 25.44% from Rs. 3.97 crore in June 2020.

Finkurve Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2020.

Finkurve Fin shares closed at 54.25 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 9.93% returns over the last 6 months and 17.30% over the last 12 months.