Finkurve Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.06 crore, up 148.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.06 crore in December 2022 up 148.18% from Rs. 5.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2022 up 823.2% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.22 crore in December 2022 up 464.06% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021.