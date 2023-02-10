English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Finkurve Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.06 crore, up 148.18% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Finkurve Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.06 crore in December 2022 up 148.18% from Rs. 5.67 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2022 up 823.2% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.22 crore in December 2022 up 464.06% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021.

    Finkurve Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.0610.785.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.0610.785.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.440.630.61
    Depreciation0.130.070.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.402.453.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.097.621.20
    Other Income0.000.130.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.097.751.20
    Interest1.461.220.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.636.540.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.636.540.64
    Tax1.261.730.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.374.800.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.374.800.47
    Equity Share Capital12.6912.6912.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.340.380.04
    Diluted EPS0.340.380.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.340.380.04
    Diluted EPS0.340.380.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited