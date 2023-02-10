Finkurve Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.06 crore, up 148.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.06 crore in December 2022 up 148.18% from Rs. 5.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2022 up 823.2% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.22 crore in December 2022 up 464.06% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021.

Finkurve Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2021.

Finkurve Fin shares closed at 72.05 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.19% returns over the last 6 months and 89.36% over the last 12 months.