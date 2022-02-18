Finkurve Fin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.67 crore, up 61.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.67 crore in December 2021 up 61.89% from Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021 up 160.63% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021 up 60% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2020.

Finkurve Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2020.

Finkurve Fin shares closed at 41.95 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)