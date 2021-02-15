Finkurve Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore, down 5.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore in December 2020 down 5.27% from Rs. 3.69 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2020 down 178.97% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2020 down 73.51% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2019.

Finkurve Fin shares closed at 54.55 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 33.05% returns over the last 6 months and 16.19% over the last 12 months.