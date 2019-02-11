Finkurve Fin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.05 crore, up 101.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.05 crore in December 2018 up 101.27% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2018 up 61.28% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2018 up 104.97% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2017.

Finkurve Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2017.

Finkurve Fin shares closed at 38.80 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -30.71% returns over the last 6 months and -24.37% over the last 12 months.