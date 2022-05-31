Finkurve Fin Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.74 crore, up 212.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.74 crore in March 2022 up 212.38% from Rs. 8.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.01 crore in March 2022 up 1602.22% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.38 crore in March 2022 up 509.12% from Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2021.

Finkurve Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2021.

Finkurve Fin shares closed at 55.05 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)