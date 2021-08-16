Finkurve Fin Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.10 crore, up 28.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.10 crore in June 2021 up 28.12% from Rs. 6.33 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2021 up 18.69% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.27 crore in June 2021 down 19.46% from Rs. 4.06 crore in June 2020.

Finkurve Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2020.

Finkurve Fin shares closed at 50.50 on August 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 2.33% returns over the last 6 months and 9.19% over the last 12 months.