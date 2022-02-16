Finkurve Fin Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.21 crore, up 83.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.21 crore in December 2021 up 83.78% from Rs. 5.56 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021 down 44.18% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021 down 80.27% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2020.

Finkurve Fin shares closed at 40.35 on February 15, 2022 (BSE)