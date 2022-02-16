Finkurve Fin Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.21 crore, up 83.78% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 05:47 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Finkurve Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.21 crore in December 2021 up 83.78% from Rs. 5.56 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021 down 44.18% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021 down 80.27% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2020.
Finkurve Fin shares closed at 40.35 on February 15, 2022 (BSE)
|Finkurve Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.21
|10.49
|5.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.21
|10.49
|5.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.53
|1.92
|0.70
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.22
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.56
|4.50
|3.89
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|3.85
|0.81
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.02
|0.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|3.87
|1.30
|Interest
|0.59
|1.76
|1.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.52
|2.12
|-0.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.52
|2.12
|-0.55
|Tax
|0.17
|0.57
|-0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.68
|1.54
|-0.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.68
|1.54
|-0.47
|Minority Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|-0.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.04
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.67
|1.54
|-0.47
|Equity Share Capital
|12.69
|12.69
|12.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.12
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.12
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.12
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.12
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
