Finkurve Fin Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.56 crore, down 14.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.56 crore in December 2020 down 14.76% from Rs. 6.52 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2020 down 129.95% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2020 down 61.32% from Rs. 3.80 crore in December 2019.

Finkurve Fin shares closed at 54.55 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 33.05% returns over the last 6 months and 16.19% over the last 12 months.