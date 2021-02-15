Finkurve Fin Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.56 crore, down 14.76% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2021 / 01:36 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Finkurve Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.56 crore in December 2020 down 14.76% from Rs. 6.52 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2020 down 129.95% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2020 down 61.32% from Rs. 3.80 crore in December 2019.
Finkurve Fin shares closed at 54.55 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 33.05% returns over the last 6 months and 16.19% over the last 12 months.
|Finkurve Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.56
|7.25
|6.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.56
|7.25
|6.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.70
|0.63
|1.29
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.17
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.89
|1.55
|1.63
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.81
|4.90
|3.49
|Other Income
|0.49
|0.19
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.30
|5.09
|3.69
|Interest
|1.85
|1.79
|2.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.55
|3.30
|1.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.55
|3.30
|1.67
|Tax
|-0.08
|0.79
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.47
|2.51
|1.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.47
|2.51
|1.67
|Minority Interest
|-0.04
|-0.01
|-0.13
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.04
|-0.02
|0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.47
|2.48
|1.55
|Equity Share Capital
|12.69
|12.69
|10.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.20
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.20
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.20
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.20
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited