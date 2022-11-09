Fineotex Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.29 crore, up 27.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.29 crore in September 2022 up 27.52% from Rs. 59.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.97 crore in September 2022 up 16.41% from Rs. 10.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.47 crore in September 2022 up 11.43% from Rs. 14.78 crore in September 2021.

Fineotex Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in September 2021.

Fineotex Chem shares closed at 328.95 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 89.76% returns over the last 6 months and 154.90% over the last 12 months.