Fineotex Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.29 crore, up 27.52% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fineotex Chemical are:

Net Sales at Rs 76.29 crore in September 2022 up 27.52% from Rs. 59.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.97 crore in September 2022 up 16.41% from Rs. 10.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.47 crore in September 2022 up 11.43% from Rs. 14.78 crore in September 2021.

Fineotex Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in September 2021.

Fineotex Chem shares closed at 328.95 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 89.76% returns over the last 6 months and 154.90% over the last 12 months.

Fineotex Chemical
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 76.29 60.54 59.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 76.29 60.54 59.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 42.65 39.52 36.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.79 -- 0.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 -0.24 -0.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.81 3.63 2.65
Depreciation 0.80 0.78 0.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.79 7.85 7.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.45 8.99 12.43
Other Income 2.23 5.11 1.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.67 14.10 14.28
Interest 0.19 0.05 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.48 14.05 14.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.48 14.05 14.19
Tax 3.51 2.61 3.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.97 11.44 10.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.97 11.44 10.29
Equity Share Capital 22.15 22.15 22.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.08 1.03 0.93
Diluted EPS 1.08 1.03 0.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.08 1.03 0.93
Diluted EPS 1.08 1.03 0.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:31 am
