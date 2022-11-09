English
    Fineotex Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.29 crore, up 27.52% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fineotex Chemical are:

    Net Sales at Rs 76.29 crore in September 2022 up 27.52% from Rs. 59.82 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.97 crore in September 2022 up 16.41% from Rs. 10.29 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.47 crore in September 2022 up 11.43% from Rs. 14.78 crore in September 2021.

    Fineotex Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in September 2021.

    Fineotex Chem shares closed at 328.95 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 89.76% returns over the last 6 months and 154.90% over the last 12 months.

    Fineotex Chemical
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations76.2960.5459.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations76.2960.5459.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials42.6539.5236.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.79--0.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00-0.24-0.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.813.632.65
    Depreciation0.800.780.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.797.857.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.458.9912.43
    Other Income2.235.111.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.6714.1014.28
    Interest0.190.050.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.4814.0514.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.4814.0514.19
    Tax3.512.613.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.9711.4410.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.9711.4410.29
    Equity Share Capital22.1522.1522.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.081.030.93
    Diluted EPS1.081.030.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.081.030.93
    Diluted EPS1.081.030.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

