Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fineotex Chem Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.94 crore, down 9.95% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fineotex Chemical are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.94 crore in September 2020 down 9.95% from Rs. 33.24 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.09 crore in September 2020 up 34.59% from Rs. 6.01 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.15 crore in September 2020 up 23.18% from Rs. 8.24 crore in September 2019.

Fineotex Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.54 in September 2019.

Fineotex Chem shares closed at 33.70 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 13.47% returns over the last 6 months and 20.57% over the last 12 months.

Fineotex Chemical
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations29.9410.4133.24
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations29.9410.4133.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials17.175.7919.94
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.02-0.21-0.45
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.511.111.64
Depreciation0.330.320.26
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.731.824.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.231.577.65
Other Income3.595.250.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.826.827.98
Interest0.050.040.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.776.787.91
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax9.776.787.91
Tax1.680.301.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.096.486.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.096.486.01
Equity Share Capital22.1522.2622.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.730.580.54
Diluted EPS0.730.580.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.730.580.54
Diluted EPS0.730.580.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:11 pm

tags #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Fineotex Chem #Fineotex Chemical #Results

