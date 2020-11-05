Fineotex Chem Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.94 crore, down 9.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.94 crore in September 2020 down 9.95% from Rs. 33.24 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.09 crore in September 2020 up 34.59% from Rs. 6.01 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.15 crore in September 2020 up 23.18% from Rs. 8.24 crore in September 2019.

Fineotex Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.54 in September 2019.

Fineotex Chem shares closed at 33.70 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 13.47% returns over the last 6 months and 20.57% over the last 12 months.