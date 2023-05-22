English
    Fineotex Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.50 crore, up 29.58% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fineotex Chemical are:

    Net Sales at Rs 91.50 crore in March 2023 up 29.58% from Rs. 70.62 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.00 crore in March 2023 up 38.62% from Rs. 10.82 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.04 crore in March 2023 up 60.61% from Rs. 13.10 crore in March 2022.

    Fineotex Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.98 in March 2022.

    Fineotex Chem shares closed at 254.90 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.62% returns over the last 6 months and 44.75% over the last 12 months.

    Fineotex Chemical
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations91.5067.2270.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations91.5067.2270.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials57.8738.0242.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.22----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.28-1.420.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.253.953.61
    Depreciation0.920.870.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.119.0211.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.4116.7811.72
    Other Income1.711.610.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.1218.3812.44
    Interest0.210.120.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.9118.2612.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.9118.2612.30
    Tax4.914.661.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.0013.6010.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.0013.6010.82
    Equity Share Capital22.1522.1522.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.351.230.98
    Diluted EPS1.351.230.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.351.230.98
    Diluted EPS1.351.230.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
