Fineotex Chem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 88.11 crore, up 45.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.11 crore in June 2023 up 45.53% from Rs. 60.54 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.59 crore in June 2023 up 97.52% from Rs. 11.44 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.30 crore in June 2023 up 96.91% from Rs. 14.88 crore in June 2022.

Fineotex Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.03 in June 2022.

Fineotex Chem shares closed at 296.25 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.56% returns over the last 6 months and 29.42% over the last 12 months.