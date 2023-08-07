English
    Fineotex Chem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 88.11 crore, up 45.53% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fineotex Chemical are:

    Net Sales at Rs 88.11 crore in June 2023 up 45.53% from Rs. 60.54 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.59 crore in June 2023 up 97.52% from Rs. 11.44 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.30 crore in June 2023 up 96.91% from Rs. 14.88 crore in June 2022.

    Fineotex Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.03 in June 2022.

    Fineotex Chem shares closed at 296.25 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.56% returns over the last 6 months and 29.42% over the last 12 months.

    Fineotex Chemical
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations88.1191.5060.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations88.1191.5060.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials52.5057.8739.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods--1.22--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.40-0.28-0.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.394.253.63
    Depreciation1.060.920.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.579.117.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.1918.418.99
    Other Income7.051.715.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.2420.1214.10
    Interest0.090.210.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.1519.9114.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax28.1519.9114.05
    Tax5.564.912.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.5915.0011.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.5915.0011.44
    Equity Share Capital22.1522.1522.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.041.351.03
    Diluted EPS2.041.351.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.041.351.03
    Diluted EPS2.041.351.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:44 am

