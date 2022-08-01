Fineotex Chem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.54 crore, up 46.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.54 crore in June 2022 up 46.69% from Rs. 41.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.44 crore in June 2022 up 60.52% from Rs. 7.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.88 crore in June 2022 up 55.97% from Rs. 9.54 crore in June 2021.

Fineotex Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in June 2021.

Fineotex Chem shares closed at 210.80 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.08% returns over the last 6 months and 99.06% over the last 12 months.