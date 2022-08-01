 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fineotex Chem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.54 crore, up 46.69% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fineotex Chemical are:

Net Sales at Rs 60.54 crore in June 2022 up 46.69% from Rs. 41.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.44 crore in June 2022 up 60.52% from Rs. 7.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.88 crore in June 2022 up 55.97% from Rs. 9.54 crore in June 2021.

Fineotex Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in June 2021.

Fineotex Chem shares closed at 210.80 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.08% returns over the last 6 months and 99.06% over the last 12 months.

Fineotex Chemical
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 60.54 70.62 41.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 60.54 70.62 41.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 39.52 42.42 25.19
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.24 0.41 0.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.63 3.61 2.16
Depreciation 0.78 0.66 0.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.85 11.80 6.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.99 11.72 6.20
Other Income 5.11 0.72 2.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.10 12.44 9.06
Interest 0.05 0.14 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.05 12.30 8.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.05 12.30 8.96
Tax 2.61 1.47 1.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.44 10.82 7.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.44 10.82 7.13
Equity Share Capital 22.15 22.15 22.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.03 0.98 0.64
Diluted EPS 1.03 0.98 0.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.03 0.98 0.64
Diluted EPS 1.03 0.98 0.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:00 am
