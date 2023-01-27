English
    Fineotex Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.22 crore, down 14.23% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 11:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fineotex Chemical are:

    Net Sales at Rs 67.22 crore in December 2022 down 14.23% from Rs. 78.37 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.60 crore in December 2022 down 13.6% from Rs. 15.74 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.25 crore in December 2022 down 12.9% from Rs. 22.10 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.2276.2978.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations67.2276.2978.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.0242.6548.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods--5.79--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.420.00-2.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.953.813.08
    Depreciation0.870.800.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.029.797.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.7813.4520.78
    Other Income1.612.230.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.3815.6721.49
    Interest0.120.190.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.2615.4821.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.2615.4821.31
    Tax4.663.515.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.6011.9715.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.6011.9715.74
    Equity Share Capital22.1522.1522.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.231.081.42
    Diluted EPS1.231.081.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.231.081.42
    Diluted EPS1.231.081.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited