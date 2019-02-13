Fineotex Chem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 28.22 crore, up 21.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.22 crore in December 2018 up 21.12% from Rs. 23.30 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.52 crore in December 2018 down 42.94% from Rs. 7.93 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.49 crore in December 2018 down 33.84% from Rs. 9.81 crore in December 2017.

Fineotex Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.71 in December 2017.

Fineotex Chem shares closed at 35.70 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.75% returns over the last 6 months and -51.92% over the last 12 months.