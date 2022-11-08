Fineotex Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.31 crore, up 71.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.31 crore in September 2022 up 71.12% from Rs. 78.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.57 crore in September 2022 up 91.94% from Rs. 10.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.57 crore in September 2022 up 71.35% from Rs. 16.09 crore in September 2021.

Fineotex Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in September 2021.

Fineotex Chem shares closed at 339.60 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 95.90% returns over the last 6 months and 163.15% over the last 12 months.