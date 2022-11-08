English
    Fineotex Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.31 crore, up 71.12% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 05:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fineotex Chemical are:

    Net Sales at Rs 134.31 crore in September 2022 up 71.12% from Rs. 78.49 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.57 crore in September 2022 up 91.94% from Rs. 10.72 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.57 crore in September 2022 up 71.35% from Rs. 16.09 crore in September 2021.

    Fineotex Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in September 2021.

    Fineotex Chem shares closed at 339.60 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 95.90% returns over the last 6 months and 163.15% over the last 12 months.

    Fineotex Chemical
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations134.31135.7778.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations134.31135.7778.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials91.5897.5748.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods----4.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.99-2.95-3.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.464.313.10
    Depreciation1.021.000.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.1910.5911.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.0725.2414.28
    Other Income2.470.951.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.5526.1915.58
    Interest0.230.130.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.3226.0615.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.3226.0615.37
    Tax5.545.754.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.7720.3111.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.7720.3111.12
    Minority Interest-0.20-0.53-0.40
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.5719.7710.72
    Equity Share Capital22.1522.1522.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.861.790.97
    Diluted EPS1.861.790.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.861.790.97
    Diluted EPS1.861.790.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Fineotex Chem #Fineotex Chemical #Results
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:44 pm