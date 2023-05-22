English
    Fineotex Chem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 137.69 crore, up 13.42% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fineotex Chemical are:

    Net Sales at Rs 137.69 crore in March 2023 up 13.42% from Rs. 121.39 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.82 crore in March 2023 up 56.22% from Rs. 16.52 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.79 crore in March 2023 up 59.95% from Rs. 21.75 crore in March 2022.

    Fineotex Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.33 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.49 in March 2022.

    Fineotex Chem shares closed at 254.90 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.62% returns over the last 6 months and 44.75% over the last 12 months.

    Fineotex Chemical
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations137.69109.23121.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations137.69109.23121.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials85.7365.7473.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.28--2.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.80-1.533.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.004.614.24
    Depreciation1.161.100.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.1711.8616.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.5527.4520.64
    Other Income2.091.790.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.6329.2520.87
    Interest0.260.200.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.3829.0420.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.3829.0420.66
    Tax7.386.573.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.0022.4817.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.0022.4817.00
    Minority Interest-0.18-0.32-0.47
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates25.8222.1516.52
    Equity Share Capital22.1522.1522.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.332.001.49
    Diluted EPS2.332.001.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.332.001.49
    Diluted EPS2.332.001.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
