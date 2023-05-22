Fineotex Chem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 137.69 crore, up 13.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.69 crore in March 2023 up 13.42% from Rs. 121.39 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.82 crore in March 2023 up 56.22% from Rs. 16.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.79 crore in March 2023 up 59.95% from Rs. 21.75 crore in March 2022.

Fineotex Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.33 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.49 in March 2022.

Fineotex Chem shares closed at 254.90 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.62% returns over the last 6 months and 44.75% over the last 12 months.