    Fineotex Chem Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121.39 crore, up 61.81% Y-o-Y

    April 29, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fineotex Chemical are:

    Net Sales at Rs 121.39 crore in March 2022 up 61.81% from Rs. 75.02 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.52 crore in March 2022 up 47.26% from Rs. 11.22 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.75 crore in March 2022 up 38.01% from Rs. 15.76 crore in March 2021.

    Fineotex Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2021.

    Fineotex Chem shares closed at 206.90 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 75.56% returns over the last 6 months and 184.59% over the last 12 months.

    Fineotex Chemical
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations121.39105.0775.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations121.39105.0775.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials73.4361.7830.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.734.4117.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.31-1.240.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.243.602.71
    Depreciation0.880.620.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.1711.4410.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.6424.4512.44
    Other Income0.231.182.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.8725.6415.36
    Interest0.210.280.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.6625.3615.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.6625.3615.11
    Tax3.666.273.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.0019.0811.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.0019.0811.95
    Minority Interest-0.47-0.62-0.73
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.5218.4611.22
    Equity Share Capital22.1522.1522.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.491.671.01
    Diluted EPS1.491.671.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.491.671.01
    Diluted EPS1.491.671.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: Apr 29, 2022 11:33 am
