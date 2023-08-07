English
    Fineotex Chem Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 132.23 crore, down 2.6% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fineotex Chemical are:Net Sales at Rs 132.23 crore in June 2023 down 2.6% from Rs. 135.77 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.68 crore in June 2023 up 29.86% from Rs. 19.77 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.17 crore in June 2023 up 29.35% from Rs. 27.19 crore in June 2022.
    Fineotex Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.79 in June 2022.Fineotex Chem shares closed at 296.25 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.56% returns over the last 6 months and 29.42% over the last 12 months.
    Fineotex Chemical
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations132.23137.69135.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations132.23137.69135.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials81.5985.7397.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.221.28--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.650.80-2.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.125.004.31
    Depreciation1.331.161.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.1212.1710.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.1931.5525.24
    Other Income3.642.090.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.8433.6326.19
    Interest0.190.260.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.6533.3826.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.6533.3826.06
    Tax7.527.385.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.1326.0020.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.1326.0020.31
    Minority Interest-0.45-0.18-0.53
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates25.6825.8219.77
    Equity Share Capital22.1522.1522.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.322.331.79
    Diluted EPS2.322.331.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.322.331.79
    Diluted EPS2.322.331.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:44 am

