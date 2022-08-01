 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Fineotex Chem Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 135.77 crore, up 114.56% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fineotex Chemical are:

Net Sales at Rs 135.77 crore in June 2022 up 114.56% from Rs. 63.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.77 crore in June 2022 up 108.78% from Rs. 9.47 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.19 crore in June 2022 up 115.28% from Rs. 12.63 crore in June 2021.

Fineotex Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.86 in June 2021.

Fineotex Chem shares closed at 210.80 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.08% returns over the last 6 months and 99.06% over the last 12 months.

Fineotex Chemical
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 135.77 121.39 63.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 135.77 121.39 63.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 97.57 73.43 33.62
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 2.73 7.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.95 3.31 0.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.31 4.24 2.64
Depreciation 1.00 0.88 0.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.59 16.17 9.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.24 20.64 9.32
Other Income 0.95 0.23 2.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.19 20.87 12.13
Interest 0.13 0.21 0.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.06 20.66 11.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.06 20.66 11.91
Tax 5.75 3.66 2.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.31 17.00 9.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.31 17.00 9.69
Minority Interest -0.53 -0.47 -0.22
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.77 16.52 9.47
Equity Share Capital 22.15 22.15 22.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.79 1.49 0.86
Diluted EPS 1.79 1.49 0.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.79 1.49 0.86
Diluted EPS 1.79 1.49 0.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Fineotex Chem #Fineotex Chemical #Results
first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.