Fineotex Chem Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 63.28 crore, up 108.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.28 crore in June 2021 up 108.23% from Rs. 30.39 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.47 crore in June 2021 up 15.52% from Rs. 8.20 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.63 crore in June 2021 up 34.08% from Rs. 9.42 crore in June 2020.

Fineotex Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.70 in June 2020.

Fineotex Chem shares closed at 102.30 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.83% returns over the last 6 months and 249.15% over the last 12 months.