Fineotex Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.23 crore, up 3.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.23 crore in December 2022 up 3.96% from Rs. 105.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.15 crore in December 2022 up 20.01% from Rs. 18.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.35 crore in December 2022 up 15.58% from Rs. 26.26 crore in December 2021.