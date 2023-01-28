 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fineotex Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.23 crore, up 3.96% Y-o-Y

Jan 28, 2023 / 12:05 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fineotex Chemical are:

Net Sales at Rs 109.23 crore in December 2022 up 3.96% from Rs. 105.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.15 crore in December 2022 up 20.01% from Rs. 18.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.35 crore in December 2022 up 15.58% from Rs. 26.26 crore in December 2021.

Fineotex Chemical
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 109.23 134.31 105.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 109.23 134.31 105.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 65.74 91.58 61.78
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 4.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.53 0.99 -1.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.61 4.46 3.60
Depreciation 1.10 1.02 0.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.86 12.19 11.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.45 24.07 24.45
Other Income 1.79 2.47 1.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.25 26.55 25.64
Interest 0.20 0.23 0.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.04 26.32 25.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 29.04 26.32 25.36
Tax 6.57 5.54 6.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.48 20.77 19.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.48 20.77 19.08
Minority Interest -0.32 -0.20 -0.62
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 22.15 20.57 18.46
Equity Share Capital 22.15 22.15 22.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.00 1.86 1.67
Diluted EPS 2.00 1.86 1.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.00 1.86 1.67
Diluted EPS 2.00 1.86 1.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
