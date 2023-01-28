English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Fineotex Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.23 crore, up 3.96% Y-o-Y

    January 28, 2023 / 12:05 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fineotex Chemical are:

    Net Sales at Rs 109.23 crore in December 2022 up 3.96% from Rs. 105.07 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.15 crore in December 2022 up 20.01% from Rs. 18.46 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.35 crore in December 2022 up 15.58% from Rs. 26.26 crore in December 2021.

    Fineotex Chemical
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations109.23134.31105.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations109.23134.31105.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials65.7491.5861.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods----4.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.530.99-1.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.614.463.60
    Depreciation1.101.020.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.8612.1911.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.4524.0724.45
    Other Income1.792.471.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.2526.5525.64
    Interest0.200.230.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.0426.3225.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax29.0426.3225.36
    Tax6.575.546.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.4820.7719.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.4820.7719.08
    Minority Interest-0.32-0.20-0.62
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.1520.5718.46
    Equity Share Capital22.1522.1522.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.001.861.67
    Diluted EPS2.001.861.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.001.861.67
    Diluted EPS2.001.861.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited