Fineotex Chem Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 105.07 crore, up 80.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.07 crore in December 2021 up 80.06% from Rs. 58.35 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.46 crore in December 2021 up 41.14% from Rs. 13.08 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.26 crore in December 2021 up 37.56% from Rs. 19.09 crore in December 2020.

Fineotex Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.67 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.18 in December 2020.

Fineotex Chem shares closed at 152.30 on January 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 51.24% returns over the last 6 months and 131.81% over the last 12 months.