Fineotex Chem Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 46.01 crore, up 28.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.01 crore in December 2018 up 28.94% from Rs. 35.68 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.70 crore in December 2018 down 37.15% from Rs. 9.07 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.97 crore in December 2018 down 20.27% from Rs. 11.25 crore in December 2017.

Fineotex Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.51 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.79 in December 2017.

Fineotex Chem shares closed at 35.70 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.75% returns over the last 6 months and -51.92% over the last 12 months.