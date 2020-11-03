Fine Organics Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 265.81 crore, down 3.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 265.81 crore in September 2020 down 3.12% from Rs. 274.38 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.47 crore in September 2020 down 49.8% from Rs. 58.70 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.74 crore in September 2020 down 25.74% from Rs. 71.02 crore in September 2019.

Fine Organics EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.61 in September 2020 from Rs. 19.15 in September 2019.

Fine Organics shares closed at 2,594.00 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 31.93% returns over the last 6 months and 35.69% over the last 12 months.