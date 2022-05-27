Fine Organics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 600.73 crore, up 86.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 600.73 crore in March 2022 up 86.74% from Rs. 321.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.05 crore in March 2022 up 281.16% from Rs. 28.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.47 crore in March 2022 up 208.71% from Rs. 51.98 crore in March 2021.

Fine Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 35.89 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.42 in March 2021.

Fine Organics shares closed at 4,127.35 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)