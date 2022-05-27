 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fine Organics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 600.73 crore, up 86.74% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 08:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fine Organics Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 600.73 crore in March 2022 up 86.74% from Rs. 321.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.05 crore in March 2022 up 281.16% from Rs. 28.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.47 crore in March 2022 up 208.71% from Rs. 51.98 crore in March 2021.

Fine Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 35.89 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.42 in March 2021.

Fine Organics shares closed at 4,127.35 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)

Fine Organics Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 600.73 468.24 321.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 600.73 468.24 321.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 356.81 302.33 225.33
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.34 12.21 -7.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.91 20.43 19.17
Depreciation 10.57 10.06 12.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 84.28 53.57 38.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 135.51 69.64 33.55
Other Income 14.40 6.61 6.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 149.90 76.25 39.60
Interest 1.34 1.22 1.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 148.56 75.03 38.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 148.56 75.03 38.36
Tax 38.51 19.32 9.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 110.05 55.71 28.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 110.05 55.71 28.87
Equity Share Capital 15.33 15.33 15.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 35.89 18.17 9.42
Diluted EPS 35.89 18.17 9.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 35.89 18.17 9.42
Diluted EPS 35.89 18.17 9.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 08:28 pm
